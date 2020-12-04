MTV Entertainment Group Inks First-Look Deal With Ryan Michelle Bathé

ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group has signed a first-look development deal with Ryan Michelle Bathé.

Under the terms of the deal, Bathé will develop and executive produce new series for MTV Entertainment Studios, with an emphasis on emerging talent and underrepresented voices.

“Ryan is a talented, versatile performer who’s tapping into some very funny and fresh perspectives as a writer and executive producer,” said Justin Rosenblatt, senior vice president of alternative and comedy content at MTV Entertainment Group. “We’re excited to be collaborative partners with her on ideating projects with a focus on underrepresented voices – she’s a perfect fit for the MTV Entertainment Group brands and our audience.”

Bathé, who recently launched her shingle Down on Maple Productions, is known for her work on screen as Rachel Audubon in CBS courthouse drama “All Rise,” and will appear in the upcoming Amazon Studios feature film “Sylvie’s Love,” opposite Tessa Thompson. Previously, she has appeared on BET Plus’ “First Wives Club,” Fox’s “Empire,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” and Liosngate feature “One for the Money.” Bathé also recently produced and starred in “Zoom Where It Happens,” a series started by Black women in Hollywood to increase voter awareness.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to work on such compelling content with Justin and the MTV Entertainment Group,” said Bathé. “I am a big fan of the work they’re doing and look forward to adding my voice to their brands.”

She is repped by Atil Singh of Principal Entertainment, The Kohner Agency, Jill Fritzo PR and Gang, Tyre, Ramer Brown & Passman.