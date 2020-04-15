MTV, Comedy Central Order Remotely Produced Lockdown Comedy Shows

Two remotely produced comedy series have been ordered by ViacomCBS Networks International brands MTV and Comedy Central.

MTV International has greenlit “Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby” (working title), which sees the British reality TV star curate the best quarantine clips from across the globe.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central International has commissioned short-form digital series “Comedians in Quarantine” featuring 10 comedians exploring life during lockdown.

“Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby” is a 6 x 22′ order, and sees Crosby broadcast quarantine clips from her lockdown bunker in her parents’ home, while also giving her own lockdown challenges to her MTV friends.

The homemade show commissioned by Kerry Taylor is executive produced by Ed Hall, and Iestyn Barker and produced by VISUK for MTV International. The series is made for linear broadcast across MTV International channels around the world and will premiere in May.

The series announcement follows MTV International’s recent debut of “MTV Games Live with Charlotte Crosby,” which is streaming on a weekly basis across MTV International’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Crosby is known from her appearances in MTV’s “Geordie Shore” and for winning the 12th series of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K. in 2017. She has also worked with MTV on “The Charlotte Show” and “Just Tattoo of Us.”

Meanwhile, Comedy Central’s “Comedians in Quarantine” short-form series sees 10 comedians film three episodes each, between one and three minutes long, for a total of 30 episodes. They will launch across Comedy Central International’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts beginning April 18.

The comedians will write, perform and self-tape a range of comedy sketches including tips on coping in confinement or cabin fever stand-up from their homes.

Made in-house, the series commissioned by Kerry Taylor is executive produced by Rebecca Hewett with producers Emerald Paston and Nima Shahmalekpur for Comedy Central International.