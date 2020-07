MSNBC said it would give Joy Reid the 7 p.m. slot that had been anchored for years by departed journalist Chris Matthews, handing the important task of assembling early-evening weekday audiences for its primetime schedule to a Black woman – still a rarity in the cable-news business in 2020.

Her program is slated to be called “The ReidOut,” according to a report in The New York Times and will be based in Washington, D.C.

A formal announcement of the move is expected later Thursday.

More to come…