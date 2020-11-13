MSG Networks Launches ‘MSG A.M.’ Morning Show

The New York sports world has another morning option to consider.

MSG Networks is launching a new weekday morning program, “MSG A.M.,” led by Monica McNutt and Kazeen Famuyide. The program will air on the regional sports network Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. eastern.

“We are looking forward to waking up with the New York sports fan and connecting with our viewers as they first start their day,” said Jeff Filippi, MSG Networks’ senior vice president of programming and production and executive producer, in a prepared statement. “MSG A.M. will bring a fun energy to the morning, while delivering entertaining and informed commentary around the latest news in sports.”

Executives plan for the show to offer colorful sports analysis as well as chatter about off-field storylines. The show will focus on some of MSG’s top sports, including the coming NBA and NHL seasons. Madelyn Burke, the Giants host on the network, will make regular appearances on the program, as will a number of other correspondents. Nick Mangold, the former Jets center, will appear Mondays. Steve Novak, the former NBA player, will appear Tuesdays. Former NHL forward Anson Carter will get a spotlight on Wednesdays. Former Knicks guard Latrell Sprewell will make Thursday appearances. And David Diehl, the former Giants offensive lineman, will appear Fridays.

McNutt previously served as a co-host and analyst on “MSG 150,”the network’s weeknight talk show. “MSG A.M.” will also be available for viewing on MSG GO, the network’s live streaming and video on demand app.