‘Ms. Pat’ Sitcom Moves to BET Plus With Series Order (EXCLUSIVE)

The multi-cam sitcom based on the stand up comedy and memoir of Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams has landed a series order at BET Plus, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series was originally set up at Hulu last year with a pilot order. Now, BET Plus has given it a 10-episode order.

Williams stars as a fictionalized version of herself, a former convicted felon turned suburban mom whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her well-intentioned husband (J. Bernard Calloway), a struggle of a sister (Tami Roman), and two distinct sets of kids (Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann) raised under very different circumstances.

Williams executive produces in addition to starring. Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey also executive produce along with Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, and Pam Williams via Lee Daniels Entertainment. Anthony Hill executive produces and will serve as showrunner, with Jordan E. Cooper executive producing and having penned the pilot.

“We are thrilled to welcome powerhouse creators Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and writing phenom Jordan E. Cooper home to the BET family,” said Traci Blackwell, executive vice president of scripted programming for BET. “We look forward to bringing Ms. Pat’s story to life on BET+ and offer viewers more premium content that reflects and celebrates the spectrum of the Black experience and tons of laughs.”

Williams is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress. She was named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch in 2019. She has also appeared on shows like “Last Comic Standing,” “This Is Not Happening,” “Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy,” “Standup in Stilettos,” “Mom’s Night Out,” and “Degenerates.”

She is repped by APA, Levity, and Cohen Gardner.

“This is the type of show I wish I had growing up – raw, funny, and honest,” Daniels said. “Ms. Pat and Jordan Cooper are magic together. We are thrilled that Lee Daniels Entertainment, a division of Disney, and BET are working together for the first time. Historic!”

Cooper is a playwright and performer. He received an Obie award for writing and performing in the play “Ain’t No Mo.” The play also earned him a nomination for The Drama League’s Distinguished Performance award. He also starred in the award-winning independent film “Wolf.”

“I have always been drawn to stories that celebrate universal human themes of family and love Ms. Pat is an authentic, truthful voice that reflects what’s going on in our culture and how it relates to family,” Grazer said. “Because of her fierce authenticity, fans already love her humor and irreverence. She and Jordan E. Cooper have created this family comedy that will reach even more of the world – and we all desperately need to laugh. I am excited to be working again with Lee Daniels and BET+ to bring Ms. Pat’s story to life – showcasing her powerful tale of survival, as she finds humor and love in all things life.”