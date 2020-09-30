‘Ms. Marvel’ Disney Plus Series Casts Iman Vellani in Title Role

Disney Plus’ “Ms. Marvel” series has cast its titular lead.

Newcomer Iman Vellani has been chosen to play Ms. Marvel a.k.a. Pakistani American Kamala Khan, Variety has confirmed with a source close to the project.

The character she will play is a 16-year-old Muslim teenager who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, and looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel. According to Marvel, she has an “an Inhuman ability to alter shape and size [and] employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.”

Disney Plus and Marvel declined to comment on the casting.

The Vellani news comes less than two weeks after the series solidified its director lineup. “Ms. Marvel” tapped “Bad Boys for Life” duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon to helm various episodes. The character first appeared in the comics series in 2012, and the show is being spearheaded by writer Bisha K. Ali.

“Ms. Marvel” is one of multiple Marvel series in various stages of development and production at Disney Plus. Just last week, Variety exclusively reported that Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise the iconic role of Nick Fury for a new series.

Much closer on the horizon is “WandaVision,” which is slated to drop later this year on the streamer, with “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” and “Loki” on their way in 2021.

It was also recently reported that Tatiana Maslany is attached to star in a “She-Hulk” series. Otther Marvel shows on the Disney Plus slate include “Hawkeye,” and “Moon Knight.”

Deadline first reported the casting news.