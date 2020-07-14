Sister to Develop Jennifer Weiner’s ‘Mrs. Everything’ as TV Series

Sister has acquired the television rights to Jennifer Weiner’s novel “Mrs. Everything.”

The book tells a multigenerational tale of two sisters, spanning from the 1950s to the present day. Growing up in 1950s Detroit, Jo and Bethie Kaufman are sisters who, as their lives unfold against the backdrop of Vietnam, the civil rights movement, and women’s liberation, find themselves struggling to honor their truths versus pleasing the world.

Weiner will serve as an executive producer on the project along with Carla Hacken for Paper Pictures and Kate Fenske for Sister.

“Mrs. Everything” was Weiner’s thirteenth novel. In total, her books have sold more than 11 million copies and are in print in 36 countries. Some of her other titles are “Big Summer,” “Who Do You Love,” “All Fall Down,” and “Then Came You.”

This would not be the first time that one of Weiner’s works has been adapted for the screen. Her book “In Her Shoes” was adapted into a film starring Toni Collette and Cameron Diaz in 2005. Weiner also co-created the ABC Family series “State of Georgia,” which starred Raven-Symoné.

Weiner is repped by CAA in film and television, Joanna Pulcini Literary Management for publishing, Good Fear Management, and Miloknay Weiner LLP.

Sister is headed by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone. The company’s other recently announced projects include acquiring television rights to James McBride’s novel “Deacon King Kong,” “Landscapers” for Sky and HBO in association with South of the River Pictures, and adapting the New York Times article “The Jungle Prince of Delhi” for Amazon.