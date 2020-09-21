‘Mr. Mercedes’ Moves to Peacock From Audience Network for Season 3

“Mr. Mercedes” will live on, with Peacock officially picking up the Stephen King crime drama for its third season.

The show previously aired on Audience Network and had been renewed for a third season, but Audience Network shutdown before the season aired. AT&T pulled the plug on Audience Network in January, leaving the show’s remaining scripted shows in limbo. “Mr. Mercedes” had been renewed for a third season in November 2019, with the series having received strong critical acclaim for its first two seasons.

As part of the deal, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Mr. Mercedes” will stream exclusively on Peacock. Both of those seasons will debut on Oct. 15 on the streamer, while the premiere date for Season 3 is yet to be determined.

Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy by King, “Mr. Mercedes” follows a retired detective (Brendan Gleeson) who is tormented by a serial killer(Harry Treadaway) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.

The series also stars Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis.

David E. Kelley serves as executive producer and wrote the series alongside King and Sophie Owens-Bender. Jack Bender serves as director. Temple Hill Entertainment and Sonar Entertainment produce.

After Audience Network was shut down, AT&T turned it into a preview channel for its streaming service, HBO Max. The move came as AT&T had begun consolidating programming under the WarnerMedia umbrella. On that note, it was announced last week that the streaming service DC Universe transition to only a comic book subscription service and would move all of its programming over to HBO Max as well.