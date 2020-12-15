‘Mr. Mayor’ Halts Production Following COVID-19 Cluster on Set

Upcoming NBC series “Mr. Mayor,” starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, is pausing production this week after half a dozen COVID-19 cases occurred on set, Variety has learned.

Six positive cases were recorded with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at 100 Universal City Plz, Bldg. 5225, in Universal City, Calif. Four of those results came in between Friday and Monday as a result of regular testing, according to a source familiar with the Universal Television production.

Following the pause, the show will take its previously scheduled holiday break, with production slated to resume in 2021.

Those who tested positive were in Zone A, which includes cast and the crew who come into contact with the cast. Contact tracing was initiated immediately after the cases were identified, per a source.

“Mr. Mayor,” written and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, centers on a wealthy businessman (played by Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and has to learn to connect with his teenage daughter. The show is slated to premiere on Jan. 7.

The Universal TV production is the latest in a string of shows produced in Los Angeles to halt active production following on-set positive COVID-19 results. As previously reported, Ava DuVernay’s Colin Kaepernick scripted series “Colin in Black & White” recorded nine cases among crew members who were preparing the Gardena, Calif.-based Netflix production for filming in January. Lionsgate TV-produced “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” and NBCUniversal’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” have each been associated with coronavirus clusters reported to the county.