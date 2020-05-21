100 Most-Watched TV Shows of 2019-20: Winners and Losers

You’ll be excused if you didn’t even realize that the 2019-2020 TV season ended on Wednesday night; since the world has been on lockdown and the pandemic has dramatically changed the look and feel of primetime over the past few weeks, everything seems a bit off kilter. But the season did end with a good old fashioned huge ratings event: The Season 3 finale of “The Masked Singer,” a show that almost felt of another time by its end.

“The Masked Singer” kicked off its most recent season as Fox’s post-Super Bowl program on February 2; by the time it ended 18 weeks later, the world was a very different place. “The Masked Singer” remained a powerhouse, however: Even if the post-Super Bowl special isn’t included, the competition series is easily the year’s top-rated entertainment series among adults 18-49.

Meanwhile, on the total viewer side, with “The Big Bang Theory” retired, another CBS staple recaptures the most-watched entertainment series crown: “NCIS,” now in its 17th season, is tops, with 15.3 million viewers.

Of course, ultimately it’s NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” that once again dominated in all measures — both adults 18-49 (6.0 rating) and total viewers (20 million). Nothing else comes close. It’s why the NFL — and the networks — are so anxious to have sports back and running by fall.

As we’ve written before, ratings just aren’t as critical as they used to be, given the multiple ways people now consume content — and the long tail of that consumption. But they remain the most common way to compare the linear performance of shows both on broadcast and cable.

Here’s a final look at some of the hits and misses of 2019–2020, followed by our complete list of the 100 most-watched shows of the season, according to both adults 18-49 and total viewers, using the most recent live+7 ratings (which include seven days’ worth of DVR and video on-demand usage).

WINNERS

Fox: Not a bad first year for the now-independent Fox network. Yep, the Super Bowl helped tremendously, as did Thursday Night Football. But that was the point, right? Fox’s strategy, now that it has uncoupled from 20th Century Fox assets, has been to rethink what it is to be a broadcast network in an age where it’s tough to be a broadcast network. And thanks to sports, and “The Masked Singer” — which the network owns and produces — it’s been a solid season. This is Fox’s first 18-49 No. 1 finish in eight years, and it’s the only network to be up year-over-year in the demo and total viewers. According to the network, even its programming on Hulu is up 32% year-over-year. “The Masked Singer” was so hot that its spinoff, “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” also ranked higher thank shows that probably cost ten times to produce.

“90 Day Fiancé”: Before people were talking about “Tiger King,” it was TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” franchise that had taken the crown as TV’s most popular guilty pleasure. Three — yes, three! — different editions of “90 Day Fiancé” made the top 100 list this year, including “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” and the original series. And if TLC doesn’t already have enough to celebrate, another one of its guilty pleasures, “Dr. Pimple Popper,” manages to sneak on to the total viewers chart.

Sports: The NFL, of course, dominates as usual, with Sunday Night Football, Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football all leading the 18-49 ranker (and with the exception of “NCIS” sneaking in there, also the total viewer list). But look at what made a last minute jump to No. 5 on this year’s 18-49 list: ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance.” That gave ESPN two series in the top five, easily making it cable’s dominant force on the chart. A consolation prize, perhaps, for ESPN right now, given how it’s struggling to figure out how to program a sports network in a country with no sports.

Dick Wolf: Everything’s coming up Dick Wolf. His “FBI: Most Wanted” is the season’s most-watched new series, and in total viewers, he clocks four out of the eight most-watched scripted series in primetime. His three “Chicago” shows for NBC and two “FBI” shows for CBS remain durable franchises.

LOSERS

Comedy: It’s tough out there for laffers. CBS’ “Young Sheldon” is the most-watched comedy in primetime, ranked No. 9 with 11.4 million viewers — down from 14.6 million last year. There are only five comedies total in the 2+ top 50 ranker. Among adults 18-49, the performance is also weak: The top-rated comedy, Modern Family, is just outside the top 10 — and that show has just left the airwaves for good. We also listed “comedy” as a loser last year, and the prognosis has only worsened.

“The Walking Dead”: Sorry, zombies. “The Walking Dead” continues to be the top-rated cable entertainment program. But remember when it used to be TV’s top-rated show, period? Now, sadly, the slide continues, and it’s just out of the top 10, with a 1.9 rating — compared to a 3.2 last year, 5.3 rating in 2017-2018, a 8.0 in 2016-2017, and yes, a 9.6 in 2015-2016.

“Tommy”: With several renewals and cancelations still pending, CBS’ “Tommy,” starring Edie Falco, earns the distinction of being the most-watched show (7.7 million) to be canceled so far from this past season.

THE 100 TOP-RATED SERIES OF 2019-2020 (ADULTS 18-49)

Rank PROGRAM (NETWORK) RATING /SHARE 18-49 VIEWER (000) 1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 6.0/26 7,819 2. NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox/NFL) 4.5/22 5,799 3. NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN) 4.1/21 5,370 4. The Masked Singer (Fox) 3.2/16 4,138 5. The Last Dance (ESPN) 2.9/15 3,811 This Is Us (NBC) 2.9/13 3,713 7. The Bachelor (ABC) 2.4/12 3,120 8. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 2.3/12 3,028 9-1-1 (Fox) 2.3/11 2,983 10. Chicago PD (NBC) 2.0/11 2,605 11. The Walking Dead (AMC) 1.9/8 2,499 Survivor (CBS) 1.9/10 2,495 Chicago Fire (NBC) 1.9/9 2,480 Modern Family (ABC) 1.9/9 2,473 Lego Masters (Fox) 1.9/9 2,416 16. The Good Doctor (ABC) 1.8/9 2,386 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 1.8/9 2,325 The Voice (NBC) 1.8/8 2,308 19. Chicago Med (NBC) 1.7/8 2,240 NCIS (CBS) 1.7/8 2,207 American Idol-Monday (ABC) 1.7/8 2,183 New Amsterdam (NBC) 1.7/9 2,147 23. Young Sheldon (CBS) 1.6/9 2,100 American Horror Story (FX) 1.6/8 2,090 The Conners (ABC) 1.6/8 2,086 The Voice-Tuesday (NBC) 1.6/8 2,082 A Million Little Things (ABC) 1.6/8 2,020 28. Station 19 (ABC) 1.5/8 2,002 American Idol (ABC) 1.5/7 1,974 Manifest (NBC) 1.5/8 1,938 31. The Masked Singer: After the Mask (Fox) 1.4/7 1,870 Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 1.4/7 1,866 Criminal Minds (CBS) 1.4/7 1,861 America’s Got Talent Champions (NBC) 1.4/7 1,839 FBI (CBS) 1.4/7 1,814 Saturday Night Football (ABC) 1.4/8 1,793 Prodigal Son (Fox) 1.4/6 1,790 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC) 1.4/6 1,758 39. The Rookie (ABC) 1.3/7 1,720 Mom (CBS) 1.3/6 1,646 The Resident (Fox) 1.3/6 1,644 The Goldbergs (ABC) 1.3/6 1,636 The Neighborhood (CBS) 1.3/6 1,624 44. The Good Place (NBC) 1.2/6 1,598 FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) 1.2/7 1,576 Seal Team (CBS) 1.2/6 1,574 Empire (Fox) 1.2/6 1,548 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.2/6 1,544 Last Man Standing (Fox) 1.2/6 1,539 S.W.A.T. (CBS) 1.2/6 1,536 Bull (CBS) 1.2/6 1,533 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC) 1.2/5 1,531 Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) 1.2/6 1,515 Family Guy (Fox) 1.2/5 1,499 Blue Bloods (CBS) 1.2/6 1,497 56. Hawai’i Five-0 (CBS) 1.1/6 1,469 The Simpsons (Fox) 1.1/5 1,468 90 Day Fiancé (TLC) 1.1/5 1,456 Superstore (NBC) 1.1/6 1,434 Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo) 1.1/5 1,416 Dancing with the Stars (ABC) 1.1/5 1,413 Evil (CBS) 1.1/6 1,411 Stumptown (ABC) 1.1/6 1,410 NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 1.1/6 1,410 For Life (ABC) 1.1/6 1,393 How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) 1.1/6 1,389 The Blacklist (NBC) 1.1/6 1,378 Fox College Football: Big 12 Prime (Fox) 1.1/6 1,378 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 1.1/5 1,372 Curse of Oak Island (History) 1.1/5 1,372 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S3 (MTV) 1.1/5 1,371 Bob’s Burgers (Fox) 1.1/5 1,365 73. Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo) 1.0/5 1,350 Magnum P.I. (CBS) 1.0/6 1,344 Mayans M.C. (FX) 1.0/6 1,337 Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 1.0/5 1,333 Deputy (Fox) 1.0/5 1,331 The Unicorn (CBS) 1.0/5 1,307 Shark Tank (ABC) 1.0/5 1,304 Single Parents (ABC) 1.0/5 1,303 Songland (NBC) 1.0/5 1,288 Below Deck (Bravo) 1.0/4 1,285 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S3B (MTV) 1.0/5 1,280 American Housewife (ABC) 1.0/6 1,277 Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo) 1.0/5 1,268 Emergence (ABC) 1.0/5 1,256 Man with a Plan (CBS) 1.0/5 1,254 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – Thu. (ABC) 1.0/6 1,250 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 9 (VH1) 1.0/5 1,239 The Challenge: Total Madness (MTV) 1.0/5 1,238 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC) 1.0/5 1,233 Will & Grace (NBC) 1.0/5 1,231 MacGyver (CBS) 1.0/5 1,231 94. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) 0.9/5 1,228 Schooled (ABC) 0.9/5 1,227 Good Girls (NBC) 0.9/5 1,222 Broke (CBS) 0.9/5 1,215 Bless This Mess (ABC) 0.9/5 1,212 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo) 0.9/5 1,197 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 0.9/4 1,190 Teen Mom II S9B (MTV) 0.9/4 1,183 Love & Hip Hop Hollywood 6 (VH1) 0.9/4 1,172 All Rise (CBS) 0.9/4 1,169 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox) 0.9/4 1,156 Mixed-ish (ABC) 0.9/4 1,153 The Challenge: War of Worlds (MTV) 0.9/4 1,138 Basketball Wives 8 (VH1) 0.9/4 1,137 Love & Hip Hop 10 (VH1) 0.9/4 1,131 Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!) 0.9/4 1,130 WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox) 0.9/5 1,128 Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) 0.9/4 1,107 Bluff City Law (NBC) 0.9/4 1,105 Source: Nielsen, Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime, Original telecasts only. Season through 5/10/2020. Programs with 2 or more telecasts.

TOP 100 SHOWS OF 2019-2020, TOTAL VIEWERS

America’s most-watched series of the 2019-2020 season are …

Rank Title (Network) VIEWERS (000) 1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 19,993 2. NCIS (CBS) 15,336 3. NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox/NFL Network) 15,048 4. NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN) 12,750 5. FBI (CBS) 12,552 6. Blue Bloods (CBS) 11,962 7. Chicago Fire (NBC) 11,699 8. This Is Us (NBC) 11,549 9. Young Sheldon (CBS) 11,449 10. Chicago PD (NBC) 11,228 11. Chicago Med (NBC) 11,220 12. The Good Doctor (ABC) 10,824 13. The Masked Singer (Fox) 10,783 14. Bull (CBS) 10,607 15. 60 Minutes (CBS) 10,459 16. 9-1-1 (Fox) 10,416 17. The Voice (NBC) 10,367 18. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) 10,204 19. The Voice-Tuesday (NBC) 9,728 20. New Amsterdam (NBC) 9,700 21. Hawai’i Five-0 (CBS) 9,684 22. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 9,583 23. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 9,386 24. Survivor (CBS) 9,229 25. 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 9,085 26. America’s Got Talent Champions (NBC) 8,922 27. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 8,914 28. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 8,913 29. Station 19 (ABC) 8,550 30. American Idol — Monday (CBS) 8,536 31. Mom (CBS) 8,524 32. American Idol (ABC) 8,336 33. The Rookie (ABC) 8,185 34. Seal Team (CBS) 8,020 35. Criminal Minds (CBS) 8,006 36. Dancing with the Stars (ABC) 7,998 37. The Bachelor (ABC) 7,934 38. The Conners (ABC) 7,729 39. Manifest (NBC) 7,698 40. The Neighborhood (CBS) 7,694 41. Tommy (CBS) 7,685 42. All Rise (CBS) 7,643 43. God Friended Me (CBS) 7,616 44. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 7,538 45. MacGyver (CBS) 7,500 46. Man with a Plan (CBS) 7,468 47. A Million Little Things (ABC) 7,262 48. S.W.A.T. (CBS) 7,255 49. Modern Family (ABC) 7,099 50. The Unicorn (CBS) 7,095 51. Broke (CBS) 6,916 52. The Blacklist (NBC) 6,913 53. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – Thu. (ABC) 6,879 54. Madam Secretary (CBS) 6,737 55. The Last Dance (ESPN) 6,709 56. The Resident (Fox) 6,704 57. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) 6,594 58. Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 6,455 59. Last Man Standing (Fox) 6,403 60. Deputy (Fox) 6,340 61. Evil (CBS) 6,287 62. Bluff City Law (NBC) 6,239 63. Stumptown (ABC) 5,963 64. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC) 5,849 65. Prodigal Son (Fox) 5,830 66. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 5,702 67. Emergence (ABC) 5,669 68. Lego Masters (Fox) 5,598 69. Lincoln Rhyme (NBC) 5,574 70. The Masked Singer: After the Mask (Fox) 5,559 71. The Walking Dead (AMC) 5,373 72. Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) 5,314 73. The Goldbergs (ABC) 5,311 74. Saturday Night Football (ABC) 5,191 75. Shark Tank (ABC) 4,928 76. Songland (NBC) 4,918 77. Undercover Boss (CBS) 4,915 78. Dateline Friday (NBC) 4,866 79. Bless This Mess (ABC) 4,722 80. Curse of Oak Island (History) 4,650 81. American Housewife (ABC) 4,500 82. For Life (ABC) 4,360 83. 20/20 (ABC) 4,350 84. How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) 4,225 85. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC) 4,047 86. Empire (Fox) 4,043 87. Fox College Football: Big 12 Prime (Fox) 4,030 88. 48 Hours (CBS) 4,022 89. Will & Grace (NBC) 4,010 90. Council of Dads (NBC) 4,008 91. Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC) 3,966 92. Schooled (ABC) 3,929 93. The Baker and the Beauty (ABC) 3,887 94. Mixed-ish (ABC) 3,820 95. Superstore (NBC) 3,816 96. Black-ish (ABC) 3,719 97. Dateline Mystery (NBC) 3,715 98. Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) 3,658 99. Single Parents (ABC) 3,646 100. The Good Place (NBC) 3,563 Source: Nielsen, Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime, Original telecasts only. Season through 5/10/2020. Programs with 2 or more telecasts.

THE MOST-WATCHED BROADCAST NETWORKS OF 2019-2020 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

CBS (7,676,000; down 14%) NBC (6,628,000; down 9%) Fox (6,391,000; up 17%) ABC (5,458,000; down 3%) Univision (1,461,000; up 6%) Ion (1,282,000; down 2%) Telemundo (1,107,000; down 8%) The CW (1,040,000; down 22%) Me TV (740,000; up 5%) Unimas (523,000; up 40%)

THE TOP-RATED BROADCAST NETWORKS OF 2019-2020 (BY ADULTS 18-49)

1. Fox (1.7; up 14%)

2. NBC (1.4; down 16%)

3. ABC (1.1; down 11%)

t. CBS (1.1; down 31%)

5. Univision (0.5; up 6%)

6. Telemundo (0.4; down 10%)

7. The CW (0.3; down 29%)

t. Ion (0.3; down 2%)

9.Unimas (0.2; up 46%)

10. Bounce TV (0.1; up 15%)

Source: Nielsen, NPM (09/23/2019-04/26/2020, Live+7 and 04/27/2020-05/10/2020, Live+SD) vs. (09/24/2018-04/28/2019, Live+7 and 04/29/2019-05/12/2019, Live+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm.