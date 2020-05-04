‘Morning Show’ Showrunner Kerry Ehrin Extends Apple Overall Deal

“The Morning Show” showrunner Kerry Ehrin has signed a multi-year extension of her Apple overall deal.

Under the deal, Ehrin will continue to develop television projects exclusively for the streamer. Ehrin was the first person to sign an overall deal with Apple. She is currently prepping the second season of “The Morning Show.”

Prior to “The Morning Show,” Ehrin served as co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner for the Emmy-nominated and A&E series “Bates Motel.” Before that, she was a writer and producer on “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.”

She is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and attorney Phil Klein.

The first season of “The Morning Show” was nominated for three Golden Globe awards. The series also won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series for series co-lead and executive producer Jennifer Aniston. Billy Crudup also won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work on the show.

Ehrin is one of several creators to sign an overall deal with Apple. Other include Alfonso Cuaron, Annie Weisman, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan, and Simon Kinberg.

To date, Apple has also inked overall deals with studios A24 and Imagine Documentaries, Sesame Workshop, and Peanuts.