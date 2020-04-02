×

Monte-Carlo Television Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has become the latest event to cancel this year in light of the coronavirus crisis.

The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which was due to take place from June 19-23, has now been rescheduled for June 18-22, 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, commented: “We have been confronted with an unprecedented situation which is unfortunately currently depriving us all of our freedom for an indefinite period of time.

“It is with great regret that I am obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of our Television Festival in June. We must all take up our responsibilities to protect what is most precious: our health, that of our loved ones and of our festival-goers. The safety of the talent and public attending the event is paramount. I would like to thank all the sponsors, studios, networks, streaming platforms, festival-goers and journalists who had renewed their commitment to this year’s festival. I’ll be delighted to welcome them in Monaco next June.”

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival attracts celebrities and industry talent and executives for series launches, premiere screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, and signing sessions.

Other leading industry events along the Cote d’Azur have also been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Cannes Film Festival has postponed this year’s edition due to run in May, and says it is still considering options including shifting the festival to the end of June. The Cannes Lions festival, which was due to take place in June, has moved to October. MipTV, scheduled for the end of March, is running as a digital-only event.

