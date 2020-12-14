Mónica Marie Zorrilla Joins Variety as a TV Reporter

Variety has hired Mónica Marie Zorrilla as a TV reporter.

Zorrilla most recently served as a breaking-news reporter at Adweek. At Variety, she will cover the television-programming business, including streaming services, studios, networks and development for all Variety platforms. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Daniel Holloway, Variety‘s executive editor, TV.

“I’m excited to welcome Mónica to Variety,” said Holloway. “She’s a great reporter with a canny understanding of the media landscape. I know she’ll be a fantastic addition to our industry-leading team.”

Zorrilla joined Adweek in 2019, writing news stories about brand marketing and C-suite movements, and features about subjects such as the surprising demand for Home Depot’s 12-foot-tall decorative Halloween skeleton.

Prior to her time at Adweek, she served as a full-time editorial staffer at Billy Penn and Al Día News Media, hyperlocal news outlets based in Philadelphia. Her bilingual coverage touched on arts and entertainment, the Latinx community, immigration policy, places and persons of interest, food, and bizarre happenings in the city. She was recognized as Philadelphia’s Culture Reporter of the Year in 2018 by the Pen and Pencil Club, the oldest press club in the United States.

Born and raised in Miami, Zorrilla — who will officially join Variety Jan. 4 — earned a B.A. in English (with a minors Psychology and Spanish) from Haverford College in 2017. She is currently working toward her masters degree from the Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism.