Monica Barbaro to Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter in Skydance Spy Series

Monica Barbaro has been cast opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in an upcoming Skydance TV spy series.

The actress, who is about to burst onto the scene with her role in next year’s Paramount and Skydance “Top Gun” sequel, will play Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Variety has confirmed. News of her casting comes just over a month after the show was first announced.

Schwarzenegger is making his TV debut with the series, which is described as a global spy adventure with a father and daughter at the center of the story.

The as yet untitled spy project is being shopped around to streamers, according to sources. It marks a deepening of the relationship between Schwarzenegger and Skydance, which already extends to two “Terminator” movies, namely “Terminator Genisys” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Nick Santora, known for his work on “Law & Order,” “Prison Break” and “Scorpion,” will create, develop and executive produce the series as part of his overall deal with Skydance TV. Santora is already primed to showrun another Skydance series in the form of Amazon’s “Jack Reacher,” based on Lee Childs’ book series.

Schwarzenegger is exec producing alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the studio.

Barbaro’s previous TV credits include a pair of ABC series, namely the recently canceled “Stumptown” and “Splitting Up Together,” as well as Netflix’s “The Good Cop,” Lifetime’s “UnREAL,” and NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” She is represented by UTA, Main Title Entertainment and attorney Neil Meyer.

Deadline first reported the news.