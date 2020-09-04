‘Mom’ Star Anna Faris Exits CBS Series Ahead of Season 8

Anna Faris is leaving the CBS multi-cam sitcom “Mom” ahead of the show’s upcoming eighth season.

“The past seven years on ‘Mom’ have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in a statement. “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Per an individual with knowledge of the decision, Faris wanted to pursue other opportunities beyond the show. News of her exit comes just days ahead of the show beginning production on Season 8, with cameras set to start rolling on Sept. 14. Production is getting a late start this year due to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the inception of ‘Mom,’ Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

It is unclear exactly how Faris’ character will be written out of the show, given her central role in the cast, but it will be addressed in the first episode of Season 8. The series also stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston.

“Mom” was created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker. It is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay, Gemma Baker and Warren Bell.

“Mom” has proven to be a ratings and critical success for CBS during its run. The show has been nominated for 10 Emmy awards in total, with Janney winning two for best supporting actress in a comedy in 2014 and 2015. The show was renewed for two seasons early last year, which will bring the show to at least Season 8. It remains to be seen if it will continue to Season 9 with Faris no longer onboard.