Molly Shannon Joins HBO Limited Series ‘The White Lotus’

HBO’s satirical limited series “The White Lotus” has added a handful of players to its already large cast.

Molly Shannon, Jon Gries and Jolene Purdy are all joining the cast in recurring guest roles, as well as Kekoa Kekumano and Lukas Gage. The new additions come less than a couple weeks after the series was ordered by HBO. Production is underway in Hawaii under COVID-19 guidelines.

“The White Louts” is set at an exclusive tropical resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

A whopping 10 cast regulars were announced when the series was ordered, they are the following: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

The show hails from writer, director, and executive producer Mike White, who previously co-created the HBO series “Enlightened” alongside Laura Dern, who also starred. David Bernad and Nick Hall also serve as executive producers on “The White Lotus,” with Mark Kamine co-executive producing.

“Saturday Night Live” alumna Shannon’s recent credits include Comedy Central’s “The Other Two,” season 2 of which is set to land on HBO Max next year. She will also star in the Showtime comedy pilot “Big Deal” alongside Vanessa Bayer, and is repped by UTA, Framework and Hansen Jacobson.

Gries currently stars on Adult Swim’s “Dream Corp,” and he is best known for his role as Uncle Rico in “Napoleon Dynamite.” He is represented by Domain and Lovett Management.

Purdy recently wrapped a recurring role on Disney Plus’ upcoming Marvel series “WandaVision,” and was previously a series regular on “Under The Dome” at CBS. She is repped by A3 Artists and BMK-ENT

Kekumano previously played Young Aquaman in “Aquaman,” and the recurring role of Nahele Huikala on “Hawaii 5-0.” He is represented by Bliss Models & Talent in Kaneohe, HI.

Finally Gage is already known to HBO audiences for appearing in last year’s series “Euphoria.” He will also play a major role in the Peacock limited series “Angelyne,” starring Emmy Rossum. He is represented by Anonymous Content, A3 and Rick Genow.