TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ Series Finale Scores 3-Year High 7.4 Million Viewers

“Modern Family” went out with a ratings bang after 11 seasons on Wednesday night.

The series finale delivered a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and a whopping 7.4 million total viewers, which represents the show’s largest audience since Jan. 2017. That rating is its highest since the season 10 premiere in 2018. The finale was preceded a farewell special for the iconic comedy, which scored a 1.3 rating and 6.7 million viewers. Following the final episode, Jimmy Kimmel’s brief stint as host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” celebrity edition kicked off with a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million pairs of eyeballs. “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet and “Saturday Night Live” alum Will Forte were the first two contestants to try and win as much money as possible for their chosen charities.

Fox still managed to top ABC on the night overall, with “The Masked Singer” scoring a 2.0 and 7.7 million viewers. However, that represents a relatively large down tick from last week’s 2.4 and 8.9 million viewers. “Lego Masters,” on the other hand, ticked up to a 1.2 and 3.9 million viewers.

Over on NBC, the “Chicago” trifecta all ticked down slightly from their season highs of two weeks ago. Both “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” scored a 1.2 rating and around 8.9 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” came in at a 1.1 and 7.9 million.

“Survivor” also lost a little ground on last week, coming a close third with a 1.5 rating and 7.8 million viewers. “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.” were both even episode-to-episode, coming in at a 0.7 and 5 million viewers, and a 0.5 and 3.9 million viewers respectively.

Finally on the CW, a new episode of “Nancy Drew” scored a 0.1 rating and 554,000 viewers, preceded by a rerun of “The Flash” with a 0.1 and 461,000.