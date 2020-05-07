ABC to Air ‘Moana,’ ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and ‘Up’ for ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ Summer Movie Lineup

ABC is bringing back “The Wonderful World of Disney” this summer with a quartet of titles from the Disney Plus film catalogue.

The network has announced that it will air “Moana,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Up” and “Big Hero 6” across four Wednesdays this summer, starting with the world broadcast debut of the Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson movie on May 20.

News of the programming choice comes as networks scramble to fill their summer schedule amid the coronavirus production shutdown. Just over a week ago, Variety reported exclusively that the Disney-owned network will air an all-time “Bachelor” highlight show over the summer, replacing the “The Bachelorette” which among the many shows forced to halt production.

ABC also has its considerable slate of game shows to lean on, including “Holey Moley,” “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth.”

Read on for a full schedule for “The Wonderful World of Disney” movie block:

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Moana” – May 20, 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Moana” is Disney’s epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (ohnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Thor: The Dark World” – May 27, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: The Dark World” continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself. In the aftermath of “Thor” and “The Avengers,” Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos … but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Up” – June 3, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Winner of two Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature, Disney and Pixar’s “Up” centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams. Unbeknownst to Carl, Russell, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who has never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Big Hero 6” – June 10, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Meet Baymax, a lovable personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in Disney’s “Big Hero 6.” When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to Baymax and his group of friends – who transform into a band of unlikely heroes.