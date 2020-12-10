×
‘Moana,’ ‘Cars,’ ‘Princess and the Frog’ Spinoff Series Set for Disney Plus

Disney is developing an animated series based on the feature film “Moana.”

The new project, titled “Moana: The Series” is set to premiere in 2023.

Disney also announced a number of new series from feature animation studios Walt Disney Animation and Pixar.

• Disney Animation’s first original series, “Baymax,” will follow the medical robot from feature film “Big Hero 6.” It is set to premiere in fall, 2021.

• “Zootopia Plus,” based on the talking-animal feature, will premiere in early 2022.

• “Tiana,” a series based on the heroine from the animated feature “The Princess and the Frog,” is also  set for 2022.

•Disney Animation and Afrigan studio Kugali will team for “Iwájú,” a youth-oriented science fiction series set fo 2022.

• Pixar’s “Dug Days” — a spinoff from the studio’s feature film “Up” — hails from creator Bob Peterson, who also serves as the voice of the titular talking dog. The series will premiere in fall 2021.

• A series based on Pixar’s “Cars” will debut in fall, 2022.

sPixar has also set its first long-form animated series based on an original idea. Hailing from creators Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, both veterans of “Toy Story 4,” “Win or Lose” is about a co-ed middle-school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode follows the same week from the perspective of a different character fall 2023.

