‘Mo Willems Storytime Shorts’ Acquired by HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max has acquired the rights to stream children’s book author Mo Willems’ collection of animated shorts, “Mo Willems Storytime Shorts.”

The collection is scheduled to premiere on the platform Sept. 17, when 15 shorts from 2006 to 2019 will be made available. The complete list of which will be available is provided below.

Willems currently serves as the HBO Max artist in residence, and the deal marks the first time his animations will be available to stream.

“I started my career as an animator, and I didn’t stop when I began publishing books! Over the years, I produced and voiced 15 animated shorts based on my books,” he said in a statement. “What a thrill to have them all collected on HBO Max for the first time, ready for a new audience to enjoy!”

The cartoons all feature voice acting by Willems and his close family and friends. Weston Woods and Mo Willems Studios, Inc. produce.

A live-action special will also premiere on Sept. 17, entitled “Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!” Sketch comedy and readings will be done by celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Fred Newman, Tom Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez.

The complete list of the “Mo Willems Storytime Shorts” is provided below:

“The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!” (2019)

“Nanette’s Baguette” (2018)

“That is NOT a Good Idea!” (2015)

“Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs” (2015)

“Duckling Gets a Cookie!?” (2014)

“Hooray for Amanda and Her Alligator!” (2013)

“Knuffle Bunny Free, An Unexpected Diversion” (2012)

“Edwina, the Dinosaur Who Didn’t Know She Was Extinct” (2012)

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” (2011)

“Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed!” (2010)

“The Pigeon Finds a Hotdog!” (2010)

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” (2009)

“Knuffle Bunny Too, A Case of Mistaken Identity” (2009)

“Leonardo the Terrible Monster” (2007)

“Knuffle Bunny, A Cautionary Tale” (2006).