‘Mixed-ish’ Showrunner Karin Gist Signs New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Karin Gist
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety

Karin Gist is staying put at 20th Century Fox Television.

The “Mixed-ish” showrunner has inked a new overall deal with the studio, where she signed her first ever overall three years ago.

Under her new deal, Gist will continue to create, supervise and develop new projects the Disney-owned outfit. In addition, she has formed her own production company called The Gist Of It, and has hired Claire Brown as a producing partner and executive.

“I am beyond thrilled and thankful to be starting this new chapter with 20th and Disney,” said Gist. “I have felt nothing but support from Dana, Carolyn, Craig, Howard and the entire development team who continue to keep their promise to put storytelling front and center. I can’t wait to create more television with this passionate team. My hope is for The Gist of It to be a home for honest, grounded, character driven stories and to make room at the table for diverse writers to continue to kick down the door. “

Other than showrunning “Mixed-ish,” Gist was also an executive producer and showrunner on Fox’s “Star,” and has written for shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “One Tree Hill.”  She is currently writing and producing the upcoming “Sister Act 3.”

“Karin is a rock star creator and showrunner who gives every project her whole heart, and when she told us she wanted to form ‘The Gist of It’ with Claire and expand her development efforts even further, we couldn’t get the words ‘yes please’ out quickly enough. She’s a spectacular talent and huge asset to 20th,” said Carolyn Cassidy, president of creative affairs at 20th Century Fox TV.

Gist’s other credits include “Girlfriends” and “House of Lies.” In a recent Variety column, she discussed how each of the series she has worked on have allowed her to “make heroes out of ordinary black folks and be a part of black history on television.”

She is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, LLP.

