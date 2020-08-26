Miramax TV Names Amanda Klein Senior VP, Isha Mehta as VP of International Business Affairs (EXCLUSIVE)

Miramax TV is filling out its executive team. Amanda Klein has been tapped to become senior vice president of television, while Isha Mehta has been named vice president of international business affairs of the company’s television department. Both will report to head of worldwide television Marc Helwig, who joined the company earlier this year.

Klein and Mehta will build on the company’s existing expansion efforts abroad, focusing on original productions and mining Miramax’s library of content. Klein is based out of Miramax’s Los Angeles offices. Mehta is based in London.

Klein, who started at Miramax TV in late July, was most recently a senior development exec for Aaron Kaplan at Kaplan Entertainment, where she developed and produced TV for the global marketplace. Prior to that, she oversaw current development and production for Sony’s Crackle, including drama and comedy series such as “Snatch.” Klein has also held senior roles at Pariah and October Films.

Speaking to Variety, Klein says there are several projects in the works that she is excited about, including: the TV reboot of sci-fi thriller “Mimic”; Frieda Pinto starrer “The Henna Artist,” based on the Alka Joshi novel; and “The Turkish Detective,” which will be co-produced by ViacomCBS International Studios and adapted from the 21-novel Cetin Ikmen crime series by Barbara Nadel.

“The Turkish Detective” is slated to begin production in the spring of 2021. Given the development timelines of Miramax TV’s current projects, the pandemic has thus far not proven to be a major roadblock, though Klein says that the company will continue to evaluate the situation as time goes on.

Klein is looking at audiences beyond those in the U.S., with projects that have international appeal. The common thread of all of Miramax TV’s projects, she said, is their ability to stand out and break through in the market, particularly with character-driven dramas and comedies.

“I am thrilled to be joining Miramax at such an exciting moment in the company’s transformation,” said Klein in a statement. “Having long respected Bill and Marc for their creativity, integrity and commitment to the global television industry, I look forward to collaborating with the entire team on developing original content as well as adapting projects from Miramax’s prestigious film library into quality TV content for a worldwide audience.”

Mehta was most recently head of co-production, commercial affairs, for Nordic Entertainment Group in London, where she led negotiations on original commissions and developed strategic partnerships with distributors and producers in order to expand the company’s scripted originals portfolio.

“Building a world-class executive team has been one of my top priorities since joining Miramax, and I am thrilled to welcome Amanda and Isha to the company,” said Helwig. “Amanda’s vast experience and strategic expertise is integral to our TV department’s expansion, while Isha’s tremendous background in the international TV space makes her the perfect executive to support the company’s growth with its UK based and international television productions.”