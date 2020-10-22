‘Miracle Workers’ Renewed for Season 3 at TBS, Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick to Serve as Showrunners

“Miracle Workers” has been renewed for Season 3 at TBS.

In addition, series executive producers Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick weill serve as co-showrunners for the newest installment, taking over from showrunner and series creator Simon Rich. Rich will also no longer serve as executive producer on the show. The first season was based on Rich’s novel “What in God’s Name” while the second was based on his short story “Revolution.”

The third season will see cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni transported to the American Old West. The first season saw the Buscemi play God while the others played angels. Season 2 saw them as characters in the Dark Ages.

“’Miracle Workers’ is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

Set in the 1844, the new season will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” said Mirk and Padnick. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

“Miracle Workers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video. Radcliffe, Buscemi, Mirk, and Padnick also executive produce.

News of the renewal comes about a week after TBS announced it had also renewed the scripted comedy “The Last OG” starring Tracy Morgan. The two shows are among the last scripted series on TBS, which has pared down its scripted offerings considerably over the past few years as parent company WarnerMedia ramps up its plans for streaming service HBO Max.