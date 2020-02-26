×

Mindy Kaling on Featuring Indian Characters ‘Who Are Not All Like Princess Jasmine’ in Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mindy Kaling35th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling felt like the perfect person to make a show about a teenage Indian nerd growing up in America because, well, she can relate.

Speaking at a Netflix TV brunch discussion of young adult programming, Kaling discussed her upcoming series “Never Have I Ever” and specifically the need to show that nerds are not just “stuttering kids on the spectrum.”

“Nerds are not only the wallflowers and the quiet ones,” Kaling said. “We’re ambitious, we have obnoxious personalities sometimes, we want to have sex and dreams like all the other kids.”

Her new series centers on Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations, following her life as a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Kaling addressed the importance of casting Canadian newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role (she was selected from 15,000 applicants who replied to the open casting call that Kaling posted online) in relation to colorism issues with Indians on screen, as well as noting the role that Netflix vice president of local language originals Bela Bajaria played in getting the series made.

“We see a certain kind of Indian actor all the time in auditions… Our show is about a Tamil Indian girl, and typically they’re South Indians and they’re dark-skinned,” Kaling said. “I felt lucky to be able to do a show about an Indian nerd who’s also badly behaved, to show that because I’m deeply familiar with it. Bela was also interested in seeing Indian characters who are not all like Princess Jasmine.”

Bajaria featured on the brunch panel alongside Brian Wright, the streamer’s vice president of YA/family original series. The two discussed how Netflix’s YA strategy has evolved over the last few years, with Bajaria pointing to several shows in the international space, like Spain’s “Elite,” as being indicative of how things have changed.

“There’s been these amazing YA shows from around the world that have the same universal themes of relationships, coming of age, right of passage,” she said. “To see yourself in your own language, in your own country, with the nuances and specificities of that country, has been a really powerful next step in YA for us.”

Concurrent with the brunch, Netflix released the results of a survey which pointed to improvements in the way that young adults have been portrayed on screen over the last few years.

Per the survey, 63% of respondents said they feel TV series and movies are more accurately reflecting daily life now, and that they see portrayals of diverse characters being on the rise. The poll also found that young adult respondents in the United States weren’t all that concerned about whether or not the characters they were watching were from their own country, as 56% said they didn’t think it was important.

“More people deserve to see their lives represented on screen, including young people,” said Wright. “Coming of age happens to all of us no matter who you are or what your background is, and we’ve tried to reflect that in our series for young audiences.”

Bajaria said she sees the future of YA on content Netflix as “doing more shows in different countries” and “getting deeper into cultural nuances and sensitivities,” as well as discussing some of the issues that “matter most to teens,” such as the environment.

The panel also features several other creators and actors working in the YA space at Netflix, including “Atypical” creator Robia Rashid, “On My Block” star Jessica Marie Garcia and “I Am Not Okay With This” creator Jonathan Entwistle.

More TV

  • MADAM CJ WALKER

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils 'Self Made' Trailer Starring Octavia Spencer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” and HBO announced a premiere date for “Betty.”  FIRST LOOKS Netflix released the official trailer “Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” Executive produced by and starring Octavia Spencer, the four-part limited [...]

  • Amanda Warren

    Amanda Warren Joins Patrick Dempsey in CBS Political Pilot 'Ways and Means'

    Amanda Warren has been cast alongside Patrick Dempsey in the CBS drama pilot “Ways and Means.” In the pilot, a powerful Congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young Congresswoman (not yet cast) from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. [...]

  • Baby Yoda featured image

    Questions Remain for Disney Plus, Hulu Amid Iger-Chapek CEO Transition

    In a surprise announcement, Bob Iger said he was stepping down as Disney’s chief exec citing “the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses” as one reason for the timing as he hands off to new CEO Bob Chapek. True, Disney earlier this month reported tremendous growth for Disney Plus, racking up 28.6 million users just [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    European Industry Buoyed by Weinstein Verdict: 'Things Have Irrevocably Changed'

    Global film and TV executives, including “Elizabeth” producer Alison Owen and “Shakespeare in Love” producer David Parfitt, have spoken out about Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict, calling it a “seismic” victory that will bring about immutable change. Monday’s long-awaited outcome to the U.S. trial, which saw Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape, has been [...]

  • Liza Lapira

    Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' Reboot Pilot at CBS Casts Liza Lapira

    Liza Lapira has signed on to the “Equalizer” reboot pilot currently in the works at CBS, Variety has learned. She joins previously announced series lead Queen Latifah. In the new version of the series, Queen Latifah portrays Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Lapira [...]

  • Michael Rooker

    Michael Rooker Joins Showtime Pilot 'The President Is Missing'

    Michael Rooker has been cast as a series regular in the Showtime drama pilot “The President Is Missing.” Rooker joins previously announced lead David Oyelowo and cast members Janet McTeer, Medina Senghore, Paul Adelstein, and Gina Gallego in the pilot, which is based on the novel of the same name by James Patterson and Bill [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad