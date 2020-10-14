Mindy Kaling Casts Four Leads for HBO Max Comedy ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Mindy Kaling has found the four main players for her HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

The comedy has cast Pauline Chalamet (recent “King of Staten Island” star and sister of Timothée), Amrit Kaur (“The D Cut”), Reneé Rapp (“Mean Girls on Broadway”), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Book of Mormon”) to play four roommates at Essex College, a prestigious New England university, who are described as “equal parts lovable and infuriating.”

“Sex Lives of College Girls” hails from Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television and was picked up for 13 episodes by the streamer in Oct. last year. Kaling serves as executive producer and co-writer with Justin Noble, who is taking on day-to-day showrunner duties.

Making her TV debut, Chalamet will play Kimberly, the valedictorian of a working-class public high school in a humble Arizona suburb. Smart, caring, earnest, and ambitious, she’s prepared for college academically — but not so much socially. She is repped by Anonymous Content and Gersh.

Kaur will star as Bela, a comedy-obsessed, super confident cornball from the affluent suburbs of northern New Jersey who is never afraid to say what she’s thinking. She describes herself as “extremely sex-positive” — even though she had sex for the first time 14 days ago. She is repped Paul Hemrend/Edna Talent Management in Canada, and Craig Dorfman/Frontline Management.

Rapp, who is also making her first TV appearance, will star as Leighton, who would describe herself as a normal, classy girl from a great family. Others would describe her as blunt, judgmental, and beyond entitled. Coming from one of the richest (and quietly Republican) families on New York City’s Upper East Side, Leighton is a fourth-generation legacy at Essex. She is repped by CESD and One Entertainment.

Fellow small screen newcomer Scott is playing Whitney. Strong and self-assured with a dry sense of humor, Whitney is the soon-to-be star of the Essex soccer team. She is also the only daughter of the most powerful Black senator in the country. The graduate of an elite Los Angeles prep school, Whitney chose an East Coast college to live her most exciting life. She is repped by Paradigm.

Howard Klein is also on board as an executive producer on the show.