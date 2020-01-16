‘Mindhunter’ Cast Released From Contracts, Season 3 Put on Hold

“Mindhunter” is going on ice at Netflix.

Variety has confirmed that the show’s cast members have been released from their contracts. The streamer is not ruling out a third season of the series, however, depending on executive producer David Fincher’s schedule.

Fincher is currently working on directing the Netflix film “Mank” as well as executive producing the second season of “Love, Death, and Robots.” It was also recently announced that Fincher is working on a “Chinatown” prequel series with Robert Towne, who wrote the original film.

“Mank” is biopic of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, perhaps best known for his work on the Oscar-winning screenplay of “Citizen Kane.” Gary Oldman is attached to star along with Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried, and Tuppence Middleton.

“Love, Death, and Robots” is an animated anthology series that debuted on Netflix last March. Each episode of the series tells a standalone narrative and is narrated by different teams from all over the world.

“Mindhunter” aired its first season in 2017 and its second in 2019. The show has been well-received overall by critics and has developed a devoted cult following. The series is based on the book ” Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. It begins in the early days of criminal profiling at the FBI and follows two FBI agents as they interview serial killers in prison in an attempt to understand how they think and solve future cases.

The cast includes Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Stacey Roca, and Joe Tuttle.