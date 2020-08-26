Milwaukee Bucks Boycott NBA Playoff Game Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks basketball team has decided to boycott its Wednesday NBA playoff game with the Orlando Magic over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, Variety has confirmed.

Tip off between the two teams was scheduled for 1 p.m. PT, but the Bucks team is refused to take the court. The Magic had been warming up for the game, but then left the court when it became clear their opponents weren’t coming out.

Blake was shot seven times by a police officer earlier this week as he was trying to get into his car. The shooting, which has left Blake partially paralyzed according to his family, was captured on video, and has led to large-scale protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Those protests have resulted in two people being killed, and one being seriously injured in multiple shootings.

Whether the game has been officially postponed is yet to be confirmed by the NBA. The NBA did not reply to Variety‘s request for comment by the time of publication.

Reports are also emerging that the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets are planning to boycott their playoff game scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

It would appear that the Bucks organization wasn’t entirely aware of the boycott prior to the game, as the team’s official Twitter account posted about the lineup for the game in the build-up.

However, prior to the game Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said it would be difficult for hit team to play the game given what is happening in the Bucks’ home state.

“It is a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire to want change. To want something different and better in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Wisconsin and then to go out and play a game,” Budenholzer said in a press interview.

Several NBA stars have already taken to social media to share their support for the Bucks’ decision, including Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

Utah Jazz superstar tweeted, “We demand change! Salute Bucks.”

WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020

Denver Nuggets guard wrote “We demand justice!!!” on Twitter in the wake of Bucks’ boycott.

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

The NBA playoffs have been taking place in a bubble environment in Orlando due to COVID-19. Many players have been kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

More to come…