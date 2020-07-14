Milo Ventimiglia’s Evel Knievel Limited Series Not Moving Forward at USA Network

USA Network is no longer moving ahead with the limited series about Evel Knievel starring Milo Ventimiglia, Variety has confirmed.

It was announced last September that Ventimiglia, who stars on the hit NBC drama “This Is Us,” was to play the famous daredevil. However, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the series on March 13, right before production was to begin. With production unable to resume and Ventimiglia and series writer Etan Frankel scheduled to begin work on other projects, the network decided to walk away from the project.

Universal Content Productions, which is producing the series, plans to shop it to other outlets. Frankel was set to write and executive produce via his overall with the studio. Ventimiglia was set to executive produce in addition to starring via DiVide Pictures. Other executive producers on the project were McG, Mary Viola, and Steven Bello of Wonderland Sound & Vision, and Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Topher Rhys-Lawrence of Atlas Entertainment. Russ Cundiff was to serve as co-executive producer on behalf of DiVide Pictures

“USA is incredibly disappointed to have had to make this decision, as we were so excited about this project and working with Milo, Etan, and everyone involved,” USA Network said in a statement.

Titled “Evel,” the series is based on the story of the larger-than-life 1970s daredevil as he prepares for his greatest death-defying feat, the historic Snake River Canyon jump.

USA Network currently has few scripted series left on its roster. The network currently airs shows such as “The Sinner” and “Queen of the South,” while it recently aired the new season of “Dirty John” with the first having aired on Bravo. The drama “Briarpatch” aired on USA earlier this year and is awaiting word on a renewal.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of “Evel” not moving forward.