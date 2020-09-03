‘Millennials’ Multi-Cam Comedy From Rugg Williams, Oren Williams Ordered at UMC (EXCLUSIVE)

UMC, AMC Networks’ streaming service dedicated to Black film and TV, has found its latest project.

The service has given the greenlight to “Millennials,” a multi-cam comedy from “In the Heat of the Night” Rugg Williams and his son Oren Williams.

“Millennials” will explore the lives of four 20-something roommates – a business student, a YouTuber, a college dropout, and a personal trainer – as they navigate the chaos of being young, finding success, and finding themselves in the city of angels.

Bentley Kyle Evans, whose previous credits include “Martin” and “The Jamie Foxx Show,” will serve as executive producer and co-director for the series. Rugg and Oren Williams will executive produce alongside fellow family member Zachary Isaiah Williams.

“UMC is continuously dedicated to delivering fresh and diverse storytelling that resonates and resembles the audience we serve,” said UMC’s VP of development and production Nikki Love in a statement. “Rugg, Oren, and Bentley have developed a hilarious take on the whirlwind of experiences and self-discovery it takes to become a mature man in today’s society. As we work to elevate and expand our original series, we’re thrilled to add ‘Millennials’ to our lineup.”

Rugg, Oren, and Zachary Isaiah Williams are all producing via Intrepid Entertainment Group, Inc., Evans via Bent Outta Shape Productions. Casting is already underway with principal photography set to begin next month, according to sources.

“Collaborating with UMC on our new series has been a thrill and we’re fortunate to work with a platform that allows African American content creators young and old to have their stories told,” said Rugg Williams.

“In a world where emotions are high, and tensions are at an ultimate boiling point, I think it’s awesome to be in a position to inject some laughter and positivity into viewers’ lives. As a millennial, I am elated to create content that will bring healing humor as we showcase the crazy life of Black Millennials in LA,” addded Oren Williams.

Both Rugg and Oren Williams are represented by Steven E. Bullock, PC and Intrepid Entertainment Group. Evans is represented by Gersh and Zero Gravity Management.