‘Mike Tyson Mysteries’ Co-Creator Hugh Davidson Signs Warner Bros. Animation Overall Deal

Hugh Davidson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation.

Under the deal, Davidson will develop, write, and produce animated projects for WBA across all platforms. The deal also allows for him to develop live-action projects for WBTV.

“I have been at Warner Bros Animation for 10 years which in entertainment business years is about 100 years, so we finally decided to ‘make it official,'” Davidson said.

The first project under the new deal is “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” which has received a presentation order from HBO Max. In the series, an aging matriarch scrambles to keep up appearances in her wealthy, judgmental Texas neighborhood.

Davidson most recently served as executive producer and showrunner of the adult animated series “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” which concluded its fourth season on Adult Swim earlier this year.

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios President Sam Register said: “’Mike Tyson Mysteries’ was our first big swing at producing an adult animated series here at WBA, and the show owes much of its success to the creative vision and work of Hugh, who is one of the funniest and most creative voices in the industry,” said Sam Register, president of WBA and Cartoon Network Studios. “As we move into this space even further, I’m thrilled that we are extending and expanding this creative partnership.”

Previously, Davidson was the co-creator, executive producer and star of the TV Land comedy series “Nobodies,” which ran for two seasons. His other credits include writing for WBA’s “The Looney Tunes Show” and writing for and voicing multiple characters on the popular Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” For his work on “Robot Chicken,” he won an Emmy Award for best short-format animated program, and received four other Emmy nominations.