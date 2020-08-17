Michelle Buteau Sets Netflix Comedy Special, Premiere Date

Michelle Buteau is unveiling her first hour-long stand-up comedy special.

After turns in several of Netflix’s biggest titles over the last few years (including “Always Be My Maybe,” “Russian Doll” and “Tales of the City”), Buteau is taking center stage with her special “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia,” premiering Sept. 29.

The special will see Buteau, who is famed for her scene-stealing turns, let loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, delivering a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Apparently, Buteau’s refreshingly honest approach will help remind us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” is being directed by Page Hurwitz, who has helmed Netflix specials from Tiffany Haddish before, and produced by Wanda Sykes Produce via Push It Productions.

In terms of her non-Netflix credits, Buteau recently appeared in “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” and voiced a couple of characters in the Fox animated comedy “Bless The Harts.” Her most prominent credit of late was for playing Bree Washington in the BET Plus series “First Wives Club,” based on the 1996 film of the same name. The Tracy Oliver series was officially picked up for a second season back in Feb. The first season followed best friends Bree, Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe), and Hazel (Jill Scott) as they reunited to help each other through rough patches in their lives.

On the horizon for Buteau is the Jennifer Lopez comedy feature “Marry Me,” in which she will star opposite Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman and “Game of Thrones” actor John Bradley.