Michaela Coel, Cynthia Erivo to Headline BBC Creative Diversity Initiative

Michaela Coel, creator and star of BBC and HBO Max series “I May Destroy You,” and Cynthia Erivo, the Oscar and BAFTA-nominated star of “Harriet,” are set to headline the BBC’s first ‘Creative Diversity Xperience’ (CDX).

CDX is a two-day virtual event taking place July 28-29, aimed at younger audiences that will showcase Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic talent in the U.K. creative industry. Coel will deliver a masterclass, while Erivo will be in conversation with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo. Other guests include “Noughts And Crosses” star Masali Baduza, “Normal People” and “Derry Girls” actor Aoife Hinds, creative director and manager Grace Ladoja, writer and filmmaker Lucy Sheen (“The Good Neighbour”) and DJ Target.

There will be a session on ‘Cancel Culture,’ hosted by Linkup TV; and ‘Beyond Yellow Face Casting,’ covering topics including cultural appropriation, the power of social media and why Asian creatives are forgotten in the film industry.

June Sarpong, BBC director of Creative Diversity, said: “It is important for the BBC to be the beacon to the rest of the industry and champion diversity and inclusion. We have thought carefully about creating an authentic, engaging and immersive experience, using innovative technology. CDX will set itself apart from what people may have seen or expect of the BBC.”

A new interactive platform called Reactoo will be hosted on the BBC’s creative diversity website, allowing audiences to host their own virtual rooms remotely.

Miranda Wayland, BBC’s head of Creative Diversity, said: “CDX is a first for the BBC and the wider creative industry and I am excited about this opportunity to amplify the wealth of ethnically diverse talent within the creative industry.”

In June, the BBC announced a Creative Diversity Commitment, where £100 million ($126 milllion) of its existing commissioning budget over three years will be spent on diverse and inclusive content. This will be supported by a new mandatory 20% diverse-talent off-screen target in all new network commissions from April 2021.

By the end of 2020, the BBC aims to have at least two members from a BAME background on every board or senior leadership group.