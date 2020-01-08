×

Fox Entertainment’s Michael Thorn on ‘Empire’ and Taking Pilot Season Off-Cycle

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
EMPIRE: L-R: Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard in the "The Roughest Day" Season Five finale episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
CREDIT: Photographer: Chuck Hodes

New Fox, not quite so new anymore, has now spent a full quarter sailing along as its own ship following the Disney-Fox merger that brought 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets under Disney’s umbrella and left a leaner entity in its wake. As part of its efforts to be nimbler and more appealing to talent, the network — the only major one unaffiliated with a studio — is developing year round, like its streaming brethren.

“Our goal over time is to be completely off-cycle,” Thorn told Variety at the Television Critics Assn. press tour. “That’s not to say we won’t buy projects and order pilots during the traditional cycle, but we’re really trying to be much more targeted in our buying, much more targeted in how many pilots we order, so that everyone who sells even just a script feels like they have a really good chance of getting something made.”

While it may not have the vertically integrated heft of its competitors, Fox’s appeal to creators is that its lower buying volume should yield better odds.

“We’re not buying as much as everyone else, so your show will have a really good shot,” said Thorn. “We’re trying to be nimble around that cycle to help our independent status become a really meaningful advantage.”

By the end of January, Fox will have ordered a couple of dramas and a couple of comedies, but will continue their shopping through the spring and summer.

“And so because we’ve been moving off-cycle, some of those projects that we bought in November might not be ready for January, but they might be ready for June,” he said. “Instead of ordering everything in January, we’re going to spread it out a little bit, allowing us to take the time to get those projects right.”

As for the sunsetting of “Empire,” Thorn says the finale will be “really exciting.”

“My hope is that people will just come to the finale and embrace this kind of epic conclusion with the incredible cast and writing and producing that’s been done on the show and celebrate the ending of a great pop culture show,” he said.

Thorn also confirmed that Jussie Smollett will not be returning to the show, preferring to focus on the finale and adding that “the show is much bigger than [Smollett’s] personal choices.”

Now, as the network looks forward, it is looking to find its “signature soap” to occupy the void that will be left by “Empire.” But outside of that, it has no particular mandate.

“I find that when networks or platforms are so specific about what they’re looking for, you have blinders on and miss, potentially, the bigger picture,” said Thorn. “But generally speaking, we’re looking for diversity of point of view.”

More TV

  • Texas Monthly Logo

    Fox Developing Texas Monthly Advice Column 'The Texanist' as Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox Entertainment is in very early stages of development of a newly acquired piece of intellectual property — The Texanist, a column at Texas Monthly magazine. The column will be adapted as a comedy in conjunction with the publication, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Variety at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour, calling [...]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Taraji P. Henson and

    Fox Entertainment's Michael Thorn on 'Empire' and Taking Pilot Season Off-Cycle

    New Fox, not quite so new anymore, has now spent a full quarter sailing along as its own ship following the Disney-Fox merger that brought 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets under Disney’s umbrella and left a leaner entity in its wake. As part of its efforts to be nimbler and more appealing to talent, the [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER leopard seal

    What to Expect From 'The Masked Dancer,' Fox's New 'Masked Singer' Spinoff

    Just 24 hours after Ellen DeGeneres first aired her “The Masked Singer” spoof segment, “The Masked Dancer,” on her eponymous daytime talk show, Fox’s head of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade started making phone calls. “The day after it aired [on ‘Ellen’] was the day I phoned up that production company — January of [...]

  • Liv Tyler and Rob LoweFox TCA

    TCA 2020: 4 Things We Learned on Fox Day

    Fox kicked off the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena on Tuesday, announcing some new projects while showcasing some of their midseason fare. The network made several announcements to kick off the day, including a holiday special from the “Robot Chicken” team and signing a new deal with Mara Brock Akil. Read [...]

  • Asa Butterfield in Netflix's Sex Education

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'Sex Education' Season 2 Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix debuted the trailer for Season 2 of “Sex Education” and Showtime announced the premiere date for Season 3 of “Our Cartoon President.”  DATES AMC announced it will be the home of the television premiere of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” on Feb. 16. Leading up to that special [...]

  • Silvio Horta Ugly Betty Dead Suicide

    Silvio Horta, 'Ugly Betty' Creator, Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

    Silvio Horta, creator of ABC’s popular series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. He was 45. Sources tell Variety that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A representative for Horta confirmed his death, but declined to comment on the nature of it. The American [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad