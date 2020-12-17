Michael Stuhlbarg Joins Hulu Opioid Crisis Drama ‘Dopesick’

Michael Stuhlbarg has signed on for a series regular role in the upcoming Hulu drama series “Dopesick.”

The eight-episode series looks into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, taking viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The limited series is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy.

Stuhlbarg will play Richard Sackler, the son of Purdue Pharma founder Raymond Sackler and nephew of famed medical advertising guru Arthur Sackler, Richard oversaw the development and marketing of OxyContin.

He joins previously announced cast members Michael Keaton , Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, Jake McDorman, Ray McKinnon, and Cleopatra Coleman.

This marks the second major role Stuhlbarg has played in a Hulu limited series. He previously starred in “The Looming Tower” opposite Jeff Daniels at the streamer, which examined the relationship between the CIA and the FBI in the events leading to 9/11. Stuhlbarg currently appearrs in the Showtime series “Your Honor” along with Bryan Cranston. His other TV roles include shows like “Fargo” at FX and “Boardwalk Empire” at HBO. On the film side, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in “A Serious Man,” and has starred in other films like “Call Me By Your Name,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Trumbo.”

He is repped by ICM and Viking Entertainment.

“Dopesick” will be written by Danny Strong, who also serves as executive producer. Barry Levinson serves as director and executive producer. John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Macy, and Karen Rosenfelt also executive produce. Touchstone Television and The Littlefield Company produce.