Michael Shannon Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Cast at Hulu

The cast of “Nine Perfect Strangers” just keeps on getting more perfect and strange.

Michel Shannon is the latest name to sign on for the Hulu series, joining previously announced cast members Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Kidman, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, and Tiffany Boone, among others.

The show, which was received a greenlight from by Hulu over a year ago, is based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Shannon joins in the series regular role of Napoleon, who is simply described as one of titular strangers.

The actor continued his recurring pary in the surreal truTV series “At Home With Amy Sedaris” earlier this year. Other than that, his recent TV credits include the BBC One-AMC spy series “The Little Drummer Girl,” and cameos in “Room 104” and “Our Cartoon President.” On the big screen, Shannon gained plaudits for both his sharp performance in 2019’s “Knives Out,” and the Oscar winning “Shape of Water” the year before.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” reunites a large chunk of the team behind “Big Little Lies.” Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and David E. Kelley. Kelley both attached to exec produce.Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-writers and co-showrunners.

Deadline was first to report the casting news.