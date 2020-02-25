×

Michael Rooker Joins Showtime Pilot ‘The President Is Missing’

Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker has been cast as a series regular in the Showtime drama pilot “The President Is Missing.”

Rooker joins previously announced lead David Oyelowo and cast members Janet McTeer, Medina Senghore, Paul Adelstein, and Gina Gallego in the pilot, which is based on the novel of the same name by James Patterson and Bill Clinton.

In the project, powerless and politically aimless Vice President James Martin (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Rooker will star as Greg Parkes, the Special Agent in Charge of the Vice Presidential Protection Detail. The impossible task of protecting Martin has proved more than a warrior like Parkes can bear. Rooker is known for his fan-favorite roles in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and “The Walking Dead.” He also recently wrapped on James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” and “Fast and Furious 9.” He is also known for starring roles in films such as “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer” and “Eight Men Out.”

He is repped by Gersh and Link Entertainment.

The deal for “The President Is Missing” was signed in 2017 prior to the novel’s publication. Anthony Peckham is writing the script and executive producing. Oyelowo, Clinton, Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout, Christopher McQuarrie, and Heather McQuarrie will also executive produce, with Jillian Share co-executive producing.

