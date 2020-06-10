Michael Lombardo Named President of Global Television at Entertainment One

Entertainment One has made it official and welcomed HBO vet Michael Lombardo as its president of global television, which Variety first reported exclusively last month.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael to the eOne team,” said eOne president of film and television Steve Bertram in a statement. “His incredibly impressive history of success during his long tenure at HBO resulted in some of the most ground-breaking, iconic television series over the past two decades. A true champion of creative excellence, Michael is the ideal leader to guide our television strategy at a time where audiences are demanding content of the highest quality,”

At eOne, which was last year acquired by Hasbro, Lombardo will oversee the company’s TV strategy and the studio’s global development and production efforts across scripted and unscripted programming. The longtime TV executive spent over three decades at HBO, during which time he served as president of programming for 12 years. There, he oversaw HBO and Cinemax’s programming initiatives, including HBO Films, HBO Sports, HBO Documentaries & Family and HBO Entertainment.

Lombardo was most recently a principal and producer at Film 44 alongside director Peter Berg. He exec produced “Dare Me” for the USA Network and HBO’s “Our Boys.”

“Throughout my career, I have been driven by a passion for great stories. I’m excited to join eOne where we have some of the most beloved brands in the world to inspire our work, in addition to an outstanding talent-rich pipeline built by a team that I very much look forward to leading,” said Lombardo.