Michael Chiklis Drama ‘Coyote’ Moves From Paramount Network to CBS All Access

Another series is moving away from Paramount Network.

The Michael Chiklis drama “Coyote” will now debut on CBS All Access rather than the cable channel which is shifting away from original shows towards TV movies and miniseries, as Variety reported exclusively.

News of the “Coyote” move comes almost a year-and-a-half after it was ordered to series at Paramount Network. All six episodes of the show will now be available to stream from Jan. 7.

In “Coyote,” Chiklis stars as Ben Clemens who, after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

In addition to Chiklis, the series stars Juan Pablo Raba as Juan Diego “El Catrin” Zamora, the head of a small family cartel in Mexico, as well as Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Julio Cedillo and Emy Mena.

CBS All Access has released a first trailer for the series:

David Graziano serves as showrunner and writer alongside co-creators Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert, with all three executive producing. Michelle MacLaren, whose credits include “Game of Thrones” and “Breaking Bad,” directed the pilot and second episode and serves as an EP, as well as Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment, and Chiklis.

MacLaren Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television produce the show.