Michael Che to Star in Sketch Comedy Series at HBO Max

Michael Che has set up his own sketch comedy series at HBO Max, Variety has learned.

The streamer has given the series a six-episode order. Che will star in the series, with each episode set to tackle a different theme or incident — such as police brutality, unemployment, or falling in love — from a Black vantage point.

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max” said Che. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

The series is produced by Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, with Che, Lorne Michaels, and Erin Doyle serving as executive producers.

“Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

Che is best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” where he began working as a writer in 2013. He eventually rose to co-head writer and currently serves as the co-host of “Weekend Update” alongside fellow co-head writer Colin Jost. In addition to his stand up comedy career, Che’s other onscreen credits include time on “The Daily Show” and co-hosting the Emmy Awards with Jost.

He is repped by UTA, Dixon Talent, and Hansen Jacobson.