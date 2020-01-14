×

Method Man to Star in ‘Power’ Spinoff

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Power Book 2: Ghost Method Man
CREDIT: Myles Aronowitz

As the show prepares to close its sixth and final season in February, Starz has announced Clifford “Method Man” Smith will be joining the “Power” prequel, “Power Book 2: Ghost,” starring opposite Mary J. Blige. The network also released a first look image of the rapper’s character in the upcoming series.

As creator and co-showrunner Courtney A. Kemp previously announced, the new project will “continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters.” The forthcoming series serves as one of several developing installments in the “Power” franchise as part of Kemp’s overall deal with network parent company, Lionsgate.

The former WuTang Clan member will play Davis Maclean, a sharp and ethically challenged attorney who falls into the fictional murderous and drug-riddled world run by Blige’s character. Though, its soon revealed that the lawyer with a passion for winning has a few secrets of his own.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has come to hone his acting skills since his rapping days. Along with his iconic turns on the big screen in “How High” and “Soul Plane,” Smith has become a more palatable household name with his TV roles. He holds credits in “Oz,” “The Wire” and more recently on TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” alongside Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. He’s also scheduled to appear in the upcoming film “Concrete Cowboys” with Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome and Caleb McLaughlin.

For those still keeping up with the “Power” saga, Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson promise to finally answer the question “Who Shot Ghost?” in the Feb. 9 finale.

More TV

  • Lord of the Rings

    'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon Sets Main Cast

    Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series has officially announced its main cast. Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman will all star in the series. Production will begin in February. [...]

  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

    'Jack Reacher' Series Gets Greenlight at Amazon

    Amazon is officially moving head with its “Jack Reacher” series. The streamer has officially greenlit the project, which is based on Lee Childs’ book series about the title character. Hailing from producers Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, “Jack Reacher” will be exec produced by Nick Santora, who will serve as writer and [...]

  • Steve McQueen Diego Luna Gael Garcia

    Steve McQueen, Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal Ink Deals with Amazon

    “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen and actors Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal have inked deals with Amazon. McQueen’s deal is an overall which will see him create and produce content for Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, the television project “Last Days,” a Lammas Park and See-Saw Films production, has been [...]

  • ‘Superman and Lois,' ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’

    ‘Superman and Lois,' ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Ordered to Series at CW

    The CW has ordered both “Superman and Lois,” starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, and its “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot with Jared Padalecki to series. Both projects are still in the script stage, with their first episodes set to be shot this spring in advance of the network’s upfront presentation in May. “Superman and Lois” will follow [...]

  • Star Trek Picard Premiere

    'Picard' Stars Reveal Which 'Star Trek' Character They Would Get Drunk With

    The cast and creators of “Star Trek: Picard” turned out for the show’s premiere at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday night. In the spirit of the festive atmosphere of the night, Variety asked them which “Star Trek” character, past or present, they’d most like to pound a few Romulan ales with at the local [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad