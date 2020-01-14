Method Man to Star in ‘Power’ Spinoff

As the show prepares to close its sixth and final season in February, Starz has announced Clifford “Method Man” Smith will be joining the “Power” prequel, “Power Book 2: Ghost,” starring opposite Mary J. Blige. The network also released a first look image of the rapper’s character in the upcoming series.

As creator and co-showrunner Courtney A. Kemp previously announced, the new project will “continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters.” The forthcoming series serves as one of several developing installments in the “Power” franchise as part of Kemp’s overall deal with network parent company, Lionsgate.

The former WuTang Clan member will play Davis Maclean, a sharp and ethically challenged attorney who falls into the fictional murderous and drug-riddled world run by Blige’s character. Though, its soon revealed that the lawyer with a passion for winning has a few secrets of his own.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has come to hone his acting skills since his rapping days. Along with his iconic turns on the big screen in “How High” and “Soul Plane,” Smith has become a more palatable household name with his TV roles. He holds credits in “Oz,” “The Wire” and more recently on TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” alongside Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. He’s also scheduled to appear in the upcoming film “Concrete Cowboys” with Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome and Caleb McLaughlin.

For those still keeping up with the “Power” saga, Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson promise to finally answer the question “Who Shot Ghost?” in the Feb. 9 finale.