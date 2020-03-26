×

‘Messiah’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Netflix has canceled “Messiah” after one season, Variety has confirmed.

Series star Wil Traval shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Netflix did not feel confident producing a show that required so many international locations given the current state of things with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The series followed CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan), who uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he’s performing miracles, the global media become increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

The series also starred Tomer Sisley, John Ortiz, Stefania LaVie Owen, Sayyid El Alami, Jane Adams, Melinda Page Hamilton, Traval, Fares Landoulsi, Dermot Mulroney, and Beau Bridges.

“Messiah” was created by Michael Petroni, who also executive produced along with Mark Burnett, Roma Downey, Andrew Deane, and James McTeigue. McTeigue also served as director. The show hailed from MGM Television.

The show received mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere on New Years Day earlier this year. It holds a 44% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote:

“Making a TV show whose plot hinges on miracles is a challenging thing. Perceived miracles are startling in our world because of their divergence from universally accepted reality; events diverging, instead, from a reality a writer is creating are less mind-blowing. It takes a carefully balanced, well-constructed world in order to make viewers take the extraordinary on faith. ‘Messiah’ lacks that.”

