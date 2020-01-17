Meryl Streep to Narrate Apple Animated Short About Earth Day

Meryl Streep is the latest big name heading to Apple.

The acclaimed actor is attached to narrate a forthcoming animated short film about Earth Day, which is slated to premiere April 17 on Apple TV Plus.

Titled “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the short will also feature the voices of “State of the Union” star Chris O’Dowd, young “Room” breakout Jacob Tremblay, and “Loving” star Ruth Negga.

In celebration of Earth Day, which falls on April 22, the animated film follows a precocious seven-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by O’Dowd and Negga) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the “Museum of Everything.” Streep will provide voiceover narration to accompany the images.

The 36-minute film hails from Oscar-nominated indie animation house Studio AKA and was written by Philip Hunt and Luke Matheny. Hunt is directing and executive producing alongside Sue Goffe and author Oliver Jeffers. Alex Somers, who scored “Captain Fantastic” is the music composer.

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” is based on the New York Times bestselling book from Jeffers.

Streep’s most recent work includes “Little Women” and “The Laundromat” at Apple rival Netflix on the film front, and season 2 of “Big Little Lies” on the TV side. Streep was announced among the star-studded cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix feature “The Prom” last year.

Apple TV Plus launched back in November 2019 with multiple scripted series including “The Morning Show” with Streep’s fellow “Big Little Lies” star Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Several of the other names in business with Apple include Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, Jason Katims, and Lee Eisenberg, all of whom have signed overall deals with the tech giant.