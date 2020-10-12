Meredith Ahr Out as President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group

Meredith Ahr is out as president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, Variety has confirmed.

Ahr’s exit comes a little over two months after the exit of NBC Entertainment head Paul Telegdy over accusations of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior. Ahr and Telegdy were known to work closely together at NBC, with Ahr accused of engaging in the same types of behavior that led to Telegdy’s departure.

Ahr was named president of the Alternative and Reality Group back in 2018. In that role, she oversaw all aspects of unscripted programming at the broadcast network, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and first-run syndication. She became president of Universal Television Alternative Studio in 2016 to launch and build the studio.

Her career at NBC began in 2001 when she joined the network as a page in New York. She made her way to Los Angeles in 2004 via the NBC Entertainment Associates Program, where she was placed in the Alternative Programming division.

This is the latest high-level executive shakeup at NBCUniversal in recent months under CEO Jeff Shell. Frances Berwick was recently named head of NBCU’s television entertainment business, while longtime Warner Bros. Television executive Susan Rovner has been placed in charge of original content for NBCU’s streaming platforms and linear networks.

