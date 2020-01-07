×

Melissa McCarthy Joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' at Hulu

Will Thorne

The cast of “Nine Perfect Strangers” at Hulu has added another big player.

Melissa McCarthy has been cast in the series to star alongside Nicole Kidman, Variety has confirmed.

The show, which was greenlit by Hulu in May 2019, is based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

McCarthy will play the role of Francis, one of the titular strangers. She will also serve as an executive producer. The casting marks her first leading TV role since “Mike & Molly,” for which she won an Emmy.

Nine Perfect Strangers” reunites a large chunk of the team behind the HBO adaptation of “Big Little Lies.” Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea attached along with “Big Little Lies” creator and executive producer David E. Kelley. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-writers and co-showrunners. Kidman, Papandrea, and Kelley are also collaborating on the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing.”

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will executive produce via Made Up Stories. Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce for Blossom Films. Moriarty, Kelley, and Butterworth will also executive produce. This is also the latest project from Blossom Films, Made Up Stories, and Endeavor Content. The show is slated to debut on Hulu in 2021.

