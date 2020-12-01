Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Set Netflix Comedy Series ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

Netflix has ordered a comedy series called “God’s Favorite Idiot” from Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, Variety has learned.

The streamer has commissioned 16 episodes of the series, in which both McCarthy and Falcone will star. Falcone wrote the series, with both he and McCarthy also serving as executive producers via their company On the Day. Michael McDonald, who has frequently collaborated with the pair, will direct and executive produce.

In “God’s Favorite Idiot,” Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone) finds love with co- worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

McCarthy and Falcone, who are married in real life, have collaborated numerous times in the past. Their past work together includes the films “Bridesmaids” (for which McCarthy received an Oscar nomination), “Tammy,” “The Boss,” “Life of the Party,” and “Superintelligence.” They most recently completed production on the Netflix film “Thunder Force.” They also executive produced and appeared in the TV Land series “Nobodies,” on which McDonald appeared and directed nearly every episode. They also executive produced the competition series “Little Big Shots,” on which McCarthy is the host.

They are repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

McDonald has directed episodes of shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Cougar Town,” “Scrubs,” and “MADtv.” He was also a cast member on “MADtv” from the time the show began and appeared in many of the shows he also directed.

He is repped by ICM.