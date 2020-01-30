×

‘The Mel Robbins Show’ Canceled After One Season

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

The Mel Robbins Show - Season 1credit: Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Television
CREDIT: Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Tel

“The Mel Robbins Show” is set to end its run this spring after one season in first-run syndication.

The production on the syndicated talk show strip will continue through the spring to finish out the season order. The Sony Pictures Television talker bowed in September to weak overall ratings. Robbins is a self-help author and motivational speaker who focused the show on helping guests overcome fears and other obstacles to achieving their goals.

“ ‘The Mel Robbins Show’ will continue production as planned and deliver original episodes for the entire season, however it will not be returning for season two,” Sony Pictures TV said in a statement. “Mel has had a positive impact on millions of daytime viewers and we still strongly believe in her message and the work she is doing. We are proud of the show and the talented team and thank our partners and launch group at Nexstar, and our advertisers and sponsors, for their exceptional support.”

During the week of Jan. 19, “Mel Robbins” averaged 615,000 viewers and a mere 0.2 rating in the key daytime talk demo of women 25-54. Episodes will continue to air through early September. Robbins was gracious in acknowledging the end of the show that was executive produced by Mindy Borman.

“It was a privilege to have a platform on television to fight for everyday people,” Robbins said. “I am so proud of the show we created because it serves as a lifeline and daily resource for viewers who are struggling and want more out of their lives. I end every show by saying ‘I believe in you and your ability to change,’ and with or without this show, I mean it!”

