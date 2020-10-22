×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: Penske Media and MRC Form Joint Venture Merging Data Businesses

Megan Thee Stallion, Helen Mirren Among Guest Stars Set for Sarah Cooper’s ‘Everything’s Fine’ at Netflix

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE (L to
LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX

Megan Thee Stallion and Helen Mirren are among the guest stars set for Sarah Cooper’s Netflix special entitled “Everything’s Fine.”

It is not yet known who the rapper and Oscar winner (respectively) will portray in the special streaming Oct. 27. But they are far from the only big-name special guests joining Cooper in sketches and interviews that comment on political and racial issues, as well as topics of gender and class. Other newly-announced guest stars for the special include Aubrey Plaza, Ben Stiller, Connie Chung, Danielle Brooks, Eddie Pepitone, Jane Lynch, Jonathan Van Ness, Jordan Black, Marcella Arguello, Maya Rudolph, Tommy Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg and Winona Ryder. (Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen and Marisa Tomei were previously announced as guest stars.)

Comedian Cooper went viral a few months ago for her lip-synching videos on social media. The first was “How to Medical” in April 2020 and set Cooper down a path of portraying President Donald Trump as he talked about different aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then she has guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and entered into a development deal with CBS for a single-camera comedy inspired by her 2018 book “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”

Cooper is also the author of 2014’s “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get By Without Even Trying.”

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” is executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures; Cooper; Paula Pell; Chris Burns of AGI Ent., and Irony Point’s Dan Powell and Alex Bach. Lyonne also directs.

See some first look images, including of Megan Thee Stallion and Mirren, in “Everything’s Fine” below:

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHING’S FINE (L to R) Director NATASHA LYONNE and SARAH COOPER as SARAH COOPER in SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHING’S FINE Cr. LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX © 2020

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE (L to R) MEGAN THEE STALLION as MEGAN THEE STALLION in SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE Cr. LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX © 2020

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE (L to R) HELEN MIRREN as BILLY BUSH in SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE Cr. LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX © 2020

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE (L to R) TOMMY DAVIDSON as JOHN and SARAH COOPER as SARAH COOPER in SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE Cr. LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX © 2020

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE (L to R) AUBREY PLAZA as ASHLEY in SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE Cr. LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX © 2020

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE (L to R) SARAH COOPER as SARAH COOPER and JANE LYNCH as CUPCAKE KAREN in SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE Cr. LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX © 2020

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE (L to R) FRED ARMISEN as SCOOTER in SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE Cr. LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX © 2020

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE (L to R) JON HAMM as MR. PILLOW in SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHINGÕS FINE Cr. LACEY TERRELL/NETFLIX © 2020

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad