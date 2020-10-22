Megan Thee Stallion, Helen Mirren Among Guest Stars Set for Sarah Cooper’s ‘Everything’s Fine’ at Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion and Helen Mirren are among the guest stars set for Sarah Cooper’s Netflix special entitled “Everything’s Fine.”

It is not yet known who the rapper and Oscar winner (respectively) will portray in the special streaming Oct. 27. But they are far from the only big-name special guests joining Cooper in sketches and interviews that comment on political and racial issues, as well as topics of gender and class. Other newly-announced guest stars for the special include Aubrey Plaza, Ben Stiller, Connie Chung, Danielle Brooks, Eddie Pepitone, Jane Lynch, Jonathan Van Ness, Jordan Black, Marcella Arguello, Maya Rudolph, Tommy Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg and Winona Ryder. (Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen and Marisa Tomei were previously announced as guest stars.)

Comedian Cooper went viral a few months ago for her lip-synching videos on social media. The first was “How to Medical” in April 2020 and set Cooper down a path of portraying President Donald Trump as he talked about different aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then she has guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and entered into a development deal with CBS for a single-camera comedy inspired by her 2018 book “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”

Cooper is also the author of 2014’s “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get By Without Even Trying.”

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” is executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures; Cooper; Paula Pell; Chris Burns of AGI Ent., and Irony Point’s Dan Powell and Alex Bach. Lyonne also directs.

