Meghan Markle Documentary Marks First Release for New Vice Series

Brian Steinberg

The story of Meghan Markle. who enjoyed a surprising rise to become the Duchess of Sussex before walking away from British royalty, kicks off a new spate of documentaries from Vice Media Group.

Vice plans to debut “Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown” on March 10 at 9 p.m. eastern. The hour-long special marks Vice TV’s first release in its “Vice Versa” series of  independent documentary specials the company says “will give voice to radical and unapologetic points of view.”

VIce Media expects to order 20 independent documentary specials throughout this year and have them in development from numerous award-winning production groups and studios, says Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television. The series “will cover major issues affecting our viewers in a year of seismic geopolitical and societal change from political corruption and the global environmental crisis to domestic terrorism, cheating in professional sports and the Me Too movement,” Hertzan says.

“Escaping the Crown” is produced by U.K.production company ITN, and the hour-long special examines the roles the monarchy and British tabloid media have played in vilifying Britain’s first black princess. The documentary also confronts issues of race and prejudice, and includes exclusive interviews with palace insiders and experts, such as William and Harry’s former butler, the American wives of the British aristocracy, and royal correspondents.

Vice Media expects to utilize its in-house talent and journalism, and also has projects in development with its own Vice Studios, which includes operations from Refinery29 the female-skewing content site acquired by Vice Media in a deal reportedly valued at around $400 million.

 

