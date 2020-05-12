Megan Hooper White to Head ViacomCBS’ New Original Movies, Limited Series Division

ViacomCBS has tapped A+E Networks veteran Megan Hooper White to lead its newly launched original movies and limited series division as executive vice president, where she is tasked with producing 100 films annually for the conglomerate’s various network brands, including MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT and the Smithsonian Channel.

The move comes as ViacomCBS continues to integrate its many parts in the wake of the merger between Viacom and CBS, engaging in several rounds of layoffs. Last week, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish announced that streaming service CBS All Access would be rebranded to include more cable brands and library programming. The company is now looking to create more programming in house instead of licensing IP.

Hooper White will start May 18 and report to ViacomCBS president of content and chief creative officer Nina L. Diaz.

“As we expand our scripted content with original movies and limited series, we’re excited to have Meghan at the helm,” said Diaz. “Our shared commitment to cultivate underrepresented directors and showcase diverse voices both in front of and behind the camera makes her ideal for this new role.”

Hooper White was most recently Lifetime Networks’ senior vice president of original movies, co-productions and acquisitions at A+E Networks. At Lifetime, she oversaw over 500 titles, including the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” slate of films, movies based on V.C. Andrews’ novels, “Story of a Girl,” and the series “Mary Kills People.”

Prior to her time at A+E, Hooper White served as director of program acquisitions and administration at NBCUniversal, managing acquisitions and inventory for USA Networks’ films and series. Ahead of that, she was director of development at Just Singer Entertainment.

“This group has such momentum and I’m thrilled to be a part of the entrepreneurial spirit these iconic brands embody, enabling me to develop and build from the ground up while having access to ViacomCBS’ expansive library of beloved IP,” said Hooper White. “Chris and Nina have a forward-thinking approach on how to create and produce content, and I’m excited to dive in.”