Meaghan Rath Joins CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Jury Duty’

By

TV Reporter

Meaghan Rath Hawaii Five-O
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Meaghan Rath has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot “Jury Duty.”

She joins previously announced cast member Jack Cutmore-Scott, with whom she previously worked on the Fox comedy series “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.” The two began dating after working together on that show and are set to be married in May.

“Jury Duty” follows a group of jurors who are all sequestered together until they can agree on a verdict, though they can’t even agree on lunch. Rath will star as Jen, described as sarcastic, adorably neurotic, and a little controlling. Jen is a successful book editor who is high maintenance, but thinks she’s low maintenance. She feels like the last single girl in the world because all of her friends are married with kids.

Rath recently wrapped up a three-season run on fellow CBS series “Hawii Five-O.” In addition to “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life,” she has previously starred on shows like “Being Human,” “Rogue,” and “The Assistants.” She has also appeared on shows including “New Girl,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and “Banshee.”

She is repped by The Kohner Agency, Hess Entertainment, and KLVB LLP.

“Jury Duty” is written and executive produced by Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow. James Acaster; Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice of Big Talk Productions also executive produce. Christine Gernon will direct and executive produce the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce.

CBS has ordered eight comedy pilots in total this pilot season, including two from executive producer Chuck Lorre. Those are “The United States of Al,” which received a pilot production commitment at the network, and “B Positive,” which will star Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch.

